100 Most Popular Baby Names of 2019—So Far

It may only be April, but baby naming site Nameberry has rounded up the most popular monikers of the year—so far. Their list of the Most Popular Names on Nameberry is updated monthly and measures in real time which names are attracting the most attention among their visitors, so it's pretty good gauge of what parents are loving.

Here, the top 50 baby names for girls and top 50 baby names for boys, according to Nameberry's up-to-date list. Plus, types of names that baby name experts are predicting will be popping up on the playgrounds in a couple of years.

Top 50 Popular Girl Names 2019

Isla Olivia Posie Aurora Cora Ada Maeve Amara Charlotte Amelia Ophelia Ava Rose Genevieve Luna Elenor Elodie Lucy Frey Anna Astrid Evelyn Eloise Violet Alice Adelaide Iris Adah Thea Ivy Jane Nora Adeline Aurelia Elizabeth Hazel Maisie Elsie Esme Chloe Imogen Eliza Penelope Mia Julia Maya Clara Emilia Phoebe Isabella

Top 50 Popular Boy Names 2019

Milo Jasper Asher Atticus Silas Theodore Jack Finn Aarav Felix Henry Wyatt Aryan Oscar Oliver Leo Julian Levi Ethan Bodhi Arthur Louis James Ezra Soren Charles Charlie Jude Liam Theo Aaron Axel Eli Emmett Harry Cassius Kai Thomas Caleb Sebastian Declan Atlas Jayden William Benjamin Miles Arlo Lucas Elio Elijah

And as for what's still to come? Here are a few baby name trends on the horizon:

Names free of gender stereotypes

Elliot is the real sleeper hit. With several popular spelling variations (including Eliot and Elliot), and equal popularity for both sexes, odds are you'll find another Elliott in your child's class.

New wave nature names

While you'll still find plenty of Willows and Lilys, there's a whole hot new set of nature names on the rise. Look at Colt for boys, and Magnolia, Luna, Hazel, and Aurora for girls. And according to Nameberry, naming after rare gems like Amethyst, Emerald, Garnet, Topaz, Sapphire, and Jasper is on the rise.

Animalia names are also on the rise for parents who want to add a touch of fierceness to their child, Nameberry adds. Whether it's a first name or middle name, expect to meet a Bear, Falcon, Fox, Hawk, and even Koala.

Baby names with the "x" factor

Baby names with an "X" involved scored big for boys, including the popular Alexander variation Xander, rock-inspired picks like Axl/Axel, short-and-sweet Dax (up 62 places on the list), top 100 favorite Xavier, and variant spellings for Jackson—Jaxon and Jaxson.

"Game of Thrones" inspired names for girls

Plenty of people are still picking badass baby names like Khaleesi, Lianna, and Arya/Aria to give their daughters. But even the actresses themselves have inspired some baby naming, as Emilia (up 28 places), and Maisie (up 50 spots) get more love as well.

Names with Wild West swagger

Wyatt's been popular for nearly a decade (and has even crossed the line into girls' territory, thanks to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher), but among the biggest climbers are Clyde, Boone, and Stetson for boys, and names like Jolene and Oakley for girls.

Nickname names

Forget the full-on formal names. Lots of people cut to the chase and just gave their kiddos the nickname as their official moniker, including Charlie, Frankie, Mike, and Theo for boys, and Ellie, Frankie, Jenny, and Millie for girls. (Heck, even the top baby name for boys, Liam, is a short variation on the classic William!)

Vintage nicknames are also making a comeback, according to Nameberry. Consider Archie, Alfie, Ike, and Freddie.

