100 Most Popular Baby Names of 2019—So Far

Check out the boy and girl names everyone is already buzzing about this year, plus the names we're betting will to take off down the road.

Lisa Milbrand and Maressa Brown
Updated: May 28, 2019

It may only be April, but baby naming site Nameberry has rounded up the most popular monikers of the year—so far. Their list of the Most Popular Names on Nameberry is updated monthly and measures in real time which names are attracting the most attention among their visitors, so it's pretty good gauge of what parents are loving.  

Here, the top 50 baby names for girls and top 50 baby names for boys, according to Nameberry's up-to-date list. Plus, types of names that baby name experts are predicting will be popping up on the playgrounds in a couple of years.

Top 50 Popular Girl Names 2019

  1. Isla
  2. Olivia
  3. Posie
  4. Aurora
  5. Cora
  6. Ada
  7. Maeve
  8. Amara
  9. Charlotte
  10. Amelia
  11. Ophelia
  12. Ava
  13. Rose
  14. Genevieve
  15. Luna
  16. Elenor 
  17. Elodie
  18. Lucy
  19. Frey
  20. Anna
  21. Astrid
  22. Evelyn
  23. Eloise
  24. Violet
  25. Alice
  26. Adelaide
  27. Iris
  28. Adah
  29. Thea
  30. Ivy
  31. Jane
  32. Nora
  33. Adeline
  34. Aurelia
  35. Elizabeth
  36. Hazel
  37. Maisie
  38. Elsie
  39. Esme
  40. Chloe
  41. Imogen 
  42. Eliza
  43. Penelope
  44. Mia
  45. Julia
  46. Maya
  47. Clara
  48. Emilia
  49. Phoebe
  50. Isabella

Top 50 Popular Boy Names 2019

  1. Milo
  2. Jasper
  3. Asher
  4. Atticus
  5. Silas
  6. Theodore
  7. Jack
  8. Finn
  9. Aarav
  10. Felix
  11. Henry
  12. Wyatt
  13. Aryan
  14. Oscar
  15. Oliver
  16. Leo
  17. Julian
  18. Levi
  19. Ethan 
  20. Bodhi
  21. Arthur
  22. Louis
  23. James 
  24. Ezra
  25. Soren
  26. Charles
  27. Charlie
  28. Jude
  29. Liam
  30. Theo
  31. Aaron
  32. Axel
  33. Eli
  34. Emmett
  35. Harry
  36. Cassius
  37. Kai
  38. Thomas
  39. Caleb
  40. Sebastian
  41. Declan
  42. Atlas
  43. Jayden
  44. William
  45. Benjamin
  46. Miles
  47. Arlo
  48. Lucas
  49. Elio
  50. Elijah

And as for what's still to come? Here are a few baby name trends on the horizon:

Names free of gender stereotypes

Elliot is the real sleeper hit. With several popular spelling variations (including Eliot and Elliot), and equal popularity for both sexes, odds are you'll find another Elliott in your child's class.

New wave nature names

While you'll still find plenty of Willows and Lilys, there's a whole hot new set of nature names on the rise. Look at Colt for boys, and Magnolia, Luna, Hazel, and Aurora for girls. And according to Nameberry, naming after rare gems like Amethyst, Emerald, Garnet, Topaz, Sapphire, and Jasper is on the rise.

Animalia names are also on the rise for parents who want to add a touch of fierceness to their child, Nameberry adds. Whether it's a first name or middle name, expect to meet a Bear, Falcon, Fox, Hawk, and even Koala

Baby names with the "x" factor

Baby names with an "X" involved scored big for boys, including the popular Alexander variation Xander, rock-inspired picks like Axl/Axel, short-and-sweet Dax (up 62 places on the list), top 100 favorite Xavier, and variant spellings for Jackson—Jaxon and Jaxson.

"Game of Thrones" inspired names for girls

Plenty of people are still picking badass baby names like Khaleesi, Lianna, and Arya/Aria to give their daughters. But even the actresses themselves have inspired some baby naming, as Emilia (up 28 places), and Maisie (up 50 spots) get more love as well.

Names with Wild West swagger

Wyatt's been popular for nearly a decade (and has even crossed the line into girls' territory, thanks to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher), but among the biggest climbers are Clyde, Boone, and Stetson for boys, and names like Jolene and Oakley for girls.

Nickname names

Forget the full-on formal names. Lots of people cut to the chase and just gave their kiddos the nickname as their official moniker, including Charlie, Frankie, Mike, and Theo for boys, and Ellie, Frankie, Jenny, and Millie for girls. (Heck, even the top baby name for boys, Liam, is a short variation on the classic William!)

Vintage nicknames are also making a comeback, according to Nameberry. Consider Archie, Alfie, Ike, and Freddie

