100 Most Popular Baby Names of 2019—So Far
Check out the boy and girl names everyone is already buzzing about this year, plus the names we're betting will to take off down the road.
It may only be April, but baby naming site Nameberry has rounded up the most popular monikers of the year—so far. Their list of the Most Popular Names on Nameberry is updated monthly and measures in real time which names are attracting the most attention among their visitors, so it's pretty good gauge of what parents are loving.
Here, the top 50 baby names for girls and top 50 baby names for boys, according to Nameberry's up-to-date list. Plus, types of names that baby name experts are predicting will be popping up on the playgrounds in a couple of years.
RELATED: These Are the Biggest Baby Name Trends of 2019
Top 50 Popular Girl Names 2019
- Isla
- Olivia
- Posie
- Aurora
- Cora
- Ada
- Maeve
- Amara
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Ophelia
- Ava
- Rose
- Genevieve
- Luna
- Elenor
- Elodie
- Lucy
- Frey
- Anna
- Astrid
- Evelyn
- Eloise
- Violet
- Alice
- Adelaide
- Iris
- Adah
- Thea
- Ivy
- Jane
- Nora
- Adeline
- Aurelia
- Elizabeth
- Hazel
- Maisie
- Elsie
- Esme
- Chloe
- Imogen
- Eliza
- Penelope
- Mia
- Julia
- Maya
- Clara
- Emilia
- Phoebe
- Isabella
Browse More Unique Girl Names
Top 50 Popular Boy Names 2019
- Milo
- Jasper
- Asher
- Atticus
- Silas
- Theodore
- Jack
- Finn
- Aarav
- Felix
- Henry
- Wyatt
- Aryan
- Oscar
- Oliver
- Leo
- Julian
- Levi
- Ethan
- Bodhi
- Arthur
- Louis
- James
- Ezra
- Soren
- Charles
- Charlie
- Jude
- Liam
- Theo
- Aaron
- Axel
- Eli
- Emmett
- Harry
- Cassius
- Kai
- Thomas
- Caleb
- Sebastian
- Declan
- Atlas
- Jayden
- William
- Benjamin
- Miles
- Arlo
- Lucas
- Elio
- Elijah
Browse More Unique Boy Names
And as for what's still to come? Here are a few baby name trends on the horizon:
Names free of gender stereotypes
Elliot is the real sleeper hit. With several popular spelling variations (including Eliot and Elliot), and equal popularity for both sexes, odds are you'll find another Elliott in your child's class.
- RELATED: Popular Unisex Baby Names
New wave nature names
While you'll still find plenty of Willows and Lilys, there's a whole hot new set of nature names on the rise. Look at Colt for boys, and Magnolia, Luna, Hazel, and Aurora for girls. And according to Nameberry, naming after rare gems like Amethyst, Emerald, Garnet, Topaz, Sapphire, and Jasper is on the rise.
Animalia names are also on the rise for parents who want to add a touch of fierceness to their child, Nameberry adds. Whether it's a first name or middle name, expect to meet a Bear, Falcon, Fox, Hawk, and even Koala.
- RELATED: Nature Inspired Baby Names
Baby names with the "x" factor
Baby names with an "X" involved scored big for boys, including the popular Alexander variation Xander, rock-inspired picks like Axl/Axel, short-and-sweet Dax (up 62 places on the list), top 100 favorite Xavier, and variant spellings for Jackson—Jaxon and Jaxson.
- RELATED: Popular Baby Names with "X"
"Game of Thrones" inspired names for girls
Plenty of people are still picking badass baby names like Khaleesi, Lianna, and Arya/Aria to give their daughters. But even the actresses themselves have inspired some baby naming, as Emilia (up 28 places), and Maisie (up 50 spots) get more love as well.
- RELATED: GOT Inspired Baby Names
Names with Wild West swagger
Wyatt's been popular for nearly a decade (and has even crossed the line into girls' territory, thanks to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher), but among the biggest climbers are Clyde, Boone, and Stetson for boys, and names like Jolene and Oakley for girls.
Nickname names
Forget the full-on formal names. Lots of people cut to the chase and just gave their kiddos the nickname as their official moniker, including Charlie, Frankie, Mike, and Theo for boys, and Ellie, Frankie, Jenny, and Millie for girls. (Heck, even the top baby name for boys, Liam, is a short variation on the classic William!)
Vintage nicknames are also making a comeback, according to Nameberry. Consider Archie, Alfie, Ike, and Freddie.
- RELATED: Popular Baby Nicknames
More Baby Name Inspiration
- Best Vintage Baby Names for Boys
- Strong Boy Names With Powerful Meaning
- Best Vintage Baby Names for Girls
- Elegant Girl Names with Sporty Nicknames
Comments