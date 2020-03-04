Italian and Spanish form of Pearl, which is the vocabulary word for concretions formed inside certain mollusk shells and a jewel name for the birthstone of June that is supposed to bring health and wealth. Also a common nickname for the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico, "La Perla del Sur," meaning "The Pearl of the South." The name debuted on the popularity chart in 1979 and saw a surge in popularity in 2003. Young American actress, Perla Haney-Jardine, starred in "Kill Bill Vol. 2" released in 2004 and "Spider-Man 3" in 2007, keeping the name among the top 400 names since 2004. Considered a trendy name because of its "a" ending and jewel association.