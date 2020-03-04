Baby Name: Paulina
Paulina
A form of Pauline and the feminine form of the Late Latin name Paulinus that was used by several early martyrs. The name is known today for Cezch-born supermodel and actress Paulina Porizkova, who became a top model in Paris during the early 1980s and rose to fame in the United States when she first appeared in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" in 1983.
