A form of Pauline and the feminine form of the Late Latin name Paulinus that was used by several early martyrs. The name is known today for Cezch-born supermodel and actress Paulina Porizkova, who became a top model in Paris during the early 1980s and rose to fame in the United States when she first appeared in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" in 1983.

