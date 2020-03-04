Baby Name: Paige

Popularity
Syllables

Paige

Derived from the occupational surname generally given to a young boy who was a page to a lord during the Middle Ages. Debuted on the popularity chart during the early 1950s which coincided with the rise to fame of country and pop singer Patti Page. Also the name of a character on the television sitcoms, "Ellen" and "Charmed.", Page

meaning
  • Attendant
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com