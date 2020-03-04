Baby Name: Paige
Paige
Derived from the occupational surname generally given to a young boy who was a page to a lord during the Middle Ages. Debuted on the popularity chart during the early 1950s which coincided with the rise to fame of country and pop singer Patti Page. Also the name of a character on the television sitcoms, "Ellen" and "Charmed.", Page
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Comments