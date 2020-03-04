You might imagine an Otto as tall, fearless, and imposing -- perhaps because Otto was the name of a line of Holy Roman Emperors in the 10th century as well as the chancellor of the German empire in the late 19th century (Otto von Bismarck). There's a more humble, pop culture connotation, too: Otto Mann, the heavy metal music-loving school bus driver from "The Simpsons." O names are popular (Owen, Orlando), and this appealing one -- which balances strength and sweetness -- should be right in there with the rest of them.