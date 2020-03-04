Baby Name: Oliver

Oliver

A variation of the French name Olivier. Used in English-speaking countries since medieval times. Influenced by Oliver Cromwell, the 17th century British military leader who was lord protector of England, Scotland, and Ireland. A literary name for Charles Dickens' title character, "Oliver Twist." A top 10 name in England and Wales. Also popular in Scotland and Sweden. Peaked in the U.S. prior to 1900, but still in steady use.

