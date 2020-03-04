Baby Name: Oberon
Oberon
This serious-sounding guy name is lent a softness thanks to its link to the king of the fairies in the Shakespeare play "A Midsummer Night's Dream." (Actually, the name was first used in a 12-century French chanson de geste as the name of a fairy dwarf.) This one's for adventurous name-givers, and it makes a strong, interesting alternative to more popular O-names, Orlando and Owen.
