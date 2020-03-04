Baby Name: Nouvel

Popularity
Syllables

Nouvel

The middle name of the most genetically-blessed baby in the world (Mom and Dad are Angelina and Brad), Nouvel could hit it big as a hot "new" name.

meaning
  • New
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com