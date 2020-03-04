Baby Name: Noah

Popularity
Syllables

Noah

In the Old Testament, Noah built an ark which allowed his family and each species of animal to survive the Great Flood. Listed among the top 100 most popular names since 1995. Lexicographer Noah Webster, who finished the first American dictionary in 1828 when he was 70 years old is a historical namesake. Tops the chart in Belgium.

