Baby Name: Nelson

Surname used as a first name. Historically known for the 19th century British admiral, Lord Horatio Nelson, who defeated Napoleonic forces in the Battle of Trafalgar. Recently associated with anti-apartheid activist and former South African President, Nelson Mandela. Peaked during the late 1800s. Used steadily since, without achieving high levels of popularity. Variation of Neil.

  • Son of Neil
