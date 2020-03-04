Baby Name: Nelson
Nelson
Surname used as a first name. Historically known for the 19th century British admiral, Lord Horatio Nelson, who defeated Napoleonic forces in the Battle of Trafalgar. Recently associated with anti-apartheid activist and former South African President, Nelson Mandela. Peaked during the late 1800s. Used steadily since, without achieving high levels of popularity. Variation of Neil.
Comments