These Are the 10 Most Influential Baby Names of the Decade

Since the turn of the 21st century, parents-to-be have turned to pop culture for baby name inspiration—and the meteoric rise of Game of Thrones-inspired Khaleesi, the Dothraki word for queen, as a baby name is the perfect example. (And it's also the perfect cautionary tale as to why you might want to hold off on picking the name to avoid any unexpected turns to the dark side!) Other fan-favorite baby names include Arya (also from Game of Thrones), Luna (Harry Potter's offbeat pal), and Star Wars' pair of complicated guys, Anakin and Kylo.