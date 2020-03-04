Baby Name: Monty

Monty

Monty is typically short for Montgomery, which comes with an association with the state of Alabama (Montgomery's the capital). It also comes with a cheeky pop culture reference -- the famously funny "Monty Python" series. Suave actor Montgomery Clift ("A Place in the Sun") was a Monty. This nickname-name is cute, quirky, and definitely unusual.

  • Short for Montgomery
