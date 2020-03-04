Baby Name: Michael
Michael
Has flirted among the 50 most popular names for well over 100 years. Climbed to No. 1 for the first time in 1954 and spent 38 years in the top spot. Michael was one of the seven archangels and the leader of heaven's armies in the New Testament. Kings, saints, and emperors have been given this name. Today most people think of musician Michael Jackson or basketball star Michael Jordan. Like God
|
births
