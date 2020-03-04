Baby Name: Merida
Merida
Merida has yet to break into the Social Security's Top 1000, but we have high hopes for this Pixar princess. What parent wouldn't want a bold, fiery and independent little girl (minus the teenage years)? Fun fact: This name isn't Scottish as "Brave" would have you believe, it's actually a Spanish place name in Spain and Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.
