Merida has yet to break into the Social Security's Top 1000, but we have high hopes for this Pixar princess. What parent wouldn't want a bold, fiery and independent little girl (minus the teenage years)? Fun fact: This name isn't Scottish as "Brave" would have you believe, it's actually a Spanish place name in Spain and Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. 

  • One who has achieved a high honor
