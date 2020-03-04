Baby Name: Melody
Melody
From the vocabulary word that derives from the Greek word "melos" and "aeido" referring to the rhythmic succession of single tones. It debuted on the popularity chart as a girl's given name in 1942 and peaked in 1960. Notable for Melody Thomas Scott, best-known for her current role as "Nikki Newman" on the daytime serial, "The Young and the Restless" and singer and songwriter Melody Thornton, from the Pussycat Dolls.
