Baby Name: Mckenna

Popularity
Syllables

Mckenna

From the Gaelic surname Mac Cionnaith and also a form of Mackenna. Is possibly most remembered as the surname main character, "Elise McKenna," in the famed 1980 movie "Somewhere in Time," played by actress Jane Seymour. Since its debut in 1991, this contemporary choice peaked in 2002 and is one of three variations of the name ranked among the most popular on the chart.

meaning
  • Son of Kenzie
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com