From the Gaelic surname Mac Cionnaith and also a form of Mackenna. Is possibly most remembered as the surname main character, "Elise McKenna," in the famed 1980 movie "Somewhere in Time," played by actress Jane Seymour. Since its debut in 1991, this contemporary choice peaked in 2002 and is one of three variations of the name ranked among the most popular on the chart.
