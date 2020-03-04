Baby Name: Maverick
Maverick
Refers to an unbranded range animal. The term originated with Samuel Maverick, a 17th century Texas lawyer and land baron. Highly identified with Bret and Bart Maverick, gambling brothers from the 1957 to 1962 television series, "Maverick." Later made into a 1994 film. Also the call sign of Lt. Pete Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise in the 1986 film "Top Gun." Used sporadically in the U.S. since 1958.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|nicknames
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments