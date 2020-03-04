Baby Name: Matthew

Popularity
Syllables

Matthew

A biblical name for one of the 12 apostles and the author of the first gospel in the New Testament. Ranked among the top 10 since 1972 and is one of the most common names found among English-speaking countries. Matt is a popular shortened form. "Friends" actor Matthew Perry has help keep the name current. Tennis star Mats Wilander uses the Swedish and Norwegian variation. gift of God

meaning
  • Gift of God
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com