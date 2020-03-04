Home Baby Names Mathena Baby Name: Mathena Pin FB ellipsis More Tweet Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Comment Select Gender(s) Select Gender(s) Select Gender(s) boy either girl Popularity familiar popular unpopular unusual Origin Origin Origin Aboriginal Afghan African American Ancient Egyptian Arabic Aramaic Armenian Australian Austrian Aztec Basque Brazilian Breton Catalan Celtic Cherokee Cheyenne Chinese Cornish Croatian Czech Dakota Danish Dutch Egyptian English Etruscan Filipino Finnish Flemish French Gaelic German Greek Hawaiian Hebrew Hindi Hungarian Icelandic Indian Indonesian Irish Iroquois Italian Japanese Korean Krypton Late Latin Latin Mayan Mexican Middle English Nahuatl Native American Nigerian Norman Norse Norwegian Old English Old German Persian Phoenician Polish Polynesian Portuguese Romany (Gypsy) Russian Sanskrit Scandinavian Scottish Shoshone Slavic Somalian South African Spanish Swahili Swedish Swiss Syrian Teutonic Thai Turkish Unknown Urdu Vietnamese Welsh West African Yiddish Yoruban Zimbabwean Syllables 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Show Me Names Mathena An aristocratic female version of Matthew, this is the perfect name for the daughter of a calculus teacher. meaning Gift of God gender girl origin Hebrew popularity unpopular syllables 3 starts with M ends with A nicknames Thena Tina Mattie Matt variations Mathyna Mathina Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Comments Add Comment Be the first to comment! Advertisement
Comments