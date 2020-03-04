A biblical name for the sister of Mary and Lazarus who pleaded with Jesus for her brother's resurrection. The name is historically known for Martha Washington, the wife of George Washington, the first president of the United States. It's best-known today for lifestyle expert, Martha Stewart, who turned a catering business into an international publishing, television, radio, and merchandising success story. The name peaked prior to the turn of the 20th century and has slowly declined in use. Lady