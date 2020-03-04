Baby Name: Marley

Popularity
Syllables

Marley

Originated from a surname and place name and considered a pet form of Marlene that's been used consistently for girl's since 1994. Parents may have picked up the name from Jamaican reggae musician Bob Marley or fictional character Jacob Marley from Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" who are bearers of the surname. Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin uses the trendy "ee" spelling. From the march meadow

