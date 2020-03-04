Baby Name: Marley
Marley
Originated from a surname and place name and considered a pet form of Marlene that's been used consistently for girl's since 1994. Parents may have picked up the name from Jamaican reggae musician Bob Marley or fictional character Jacob Marley from Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" who are bearers of the surname. Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin uses the trendy "ee" spelling. From the march meadow
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|nicknames
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments