A blend of the names Maria and Magdalene that was influenced by German-born actress and singer Marlene Dietrich, born Marie Magdalene Dietrich, who made her debut in films during the early 1920s. She recorded the popular German World War II song "Lili Marlene" in 1939 that continued to keep the name in front of the public. It's been listed on the popularity chart since 1920, peaked during the mid 1930s, and has slowly faded to its current position today.