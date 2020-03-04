Baby Name: Mark

Popularity
Syllables

Mark

Adapted from Marcus. St. Mark, also known as John, was the author of the second Gospel of the Bible that bears his name. He was known as a companion to Peter and Paul. Marc Antony, the Roman general and lover of Cleopatra is a historical namesake. Also known for author Mark Twain, whose real name is Samuel Clemens. Peaked during the 1960s at No. 6. Tristans uncIe

meaning
  • Warlike
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com