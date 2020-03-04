The French, Czech, and German form of Maria. Historically known for Marie Antoinette, the 18th century queen consort of King Louis XVI who was executed during the French Revolution for treason. Also associated with Marie Curie, the 20th century Polish-born French physicist famous for her work on radioactivity and a two-time winner of the Nobel Prize. The name is often combined and blended with other elements such as Anamarie, Marie-Charlotte, and Marie-Lou. Bitter Sea