The feminine and Italian form of the Roman family name, Marianus. Since its first appearance on the chart in 1980, this name has steadily climbed into the top 200 names in 2004. "Mariana" is the name of a poem written by Lord Alfred Tennyson in 1830 and inspired by "Mariana of the Moated Grange" from William Shakespeare's dark comedy, "Measure for Measure." Also a place name for The Mariana Trench, the deepest known submarine trench and deepest location in the Earth's crust, located in the floor of the western North Pacific Ocean, to the east and south of the Mariana Islands. It's listed among the favorites because of its ending with an "a."