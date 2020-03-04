A popular name from the Middle Ages that's been associated with 19 royal figures including Margaret of Anjou the wife of King Henry VI of England, Margaret Tudor the sister of Henry VIII, and Princess Margaret the younger sister of current British monarch Elizabeth II. It's also the name of nine saints and was used by Shakespeare in four plays. Margaret Thatcher, the only woman to have held the office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is a recent bearer. Actress Meg Ryan, born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra, uses a pet form. It was listed among the top 10 until 1939 and the top 100 until 1975. A Pearl