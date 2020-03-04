Baby Name: Macy
Macy
Boys and girls name possibly derived from a surname taken from the short form of Thomas. Touched the chart in the late 1880s and early 1900s, but it wasn't until 1990 when name came back for a consistent climb up the ranks inspired by the Grammy Award-winning R&B and soul singer and songerwriter Macy Gray. "Macy's," a chain of American department stores founded in 1858 also comes to mind.
