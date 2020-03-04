Baby Name: Macleod

Popularity
Syllables

Macleod

Another option in the Mac family, this one has the poufy image of clouds as a bonus.

meaning
  • Son of the ugly man
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com