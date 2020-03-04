Home Baby Names Lyon Baby Name: Lyon Pin FB ellipsis More Tweet Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Comment Select Gender(s) Select Gender(s) Select Gender(s) boy either girl Popularity familiar popular unpopular unusual Origin Origin Origin Aboriginal Afghan African American Ancient Egyptian Arabic Aramaic Armenian Australian Austrian Aztec Basque Brazilian Breton Catalan Celtic Cherokee Cheyenne Chinese Cornish Croatian Czech Dakota Danish Dutch Egyptian English Etruscan Filipino Finnish Flemish French Gaelic German Greek Hawaiian Hebrew Hindi Hungarian Icelandic Indian Indonesian Irish Iroquois Italian Japanese Korean Krypton Late Latin Latin Mayan Mexican Middle English Nahuatl Native American Nigerian Norman Norse Norwegian Old English Old German Persian Phoenician Polish Polynesian Portuguese Romany (Gypsy) Russian Sanskrit Scandinavian Scottish Shoshone Slavic Somalian South African Spanish Swahili Swedish Swiss Syrian Teutonic Thai Turkish Unknown Urdu Vietnamese Welsh West African Yiddish Yoruban Zimbabwean Syllables 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Show Me Names Lyon Try as you may to pronouce it the French way -- lee-OHN -- you know this boy will be roaring like a lion before he can even talk. meaning Lion; city in France gender boy origin French popularity familiar syllables 2 starts with L ends with N variations Lyons Lion popularity chart births Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Comments Add Comment Be the first to comment! Advertisement
