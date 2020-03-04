Baby Name: Lydia

Popularity
Syllables

Lydia

Surname and female first name derived from the Greek term, "Ludia," that is most preferred when spelled with a "y" in the middle. Place name for an area of Asia known for its two rich kings, Midas and Croesus, that listed in the 1880s on the popularity chart as a top 100 choice. Also a biblical name for a New Testament woman converted to Christianity by Saint Paul. "Lydia," played by actress Winona Ryder in the movie "Beetlejuice" in 1988, may have contributed to the name's comeback in popularity among parents.

meaning
  • Woman from city of Lydia
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com