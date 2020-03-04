Surname and female first name derived from the Greek term, "Ludia," that is most preferred when spelled with a "y" in the middle. Place name for an area of Asia known for its two rich kings, Midas and Croesus, that listed in the 1880s on the popularity chart as a top 100 choice. Also a biblical name for a New Testament woman converted to Christianity by Saint Paul. "Lydia," played by actress Winona Ryder in the movie "Beetlejuice" in 1988, may have contributed to the name's comeback in popularity among parents.