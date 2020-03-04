Baby Name: Louis
French variation of Ludwig. A common name among French royal and noble families. Louis XIV, also known as Louis the Great, ruled France for 72 years, the longest rein of any European monarch. Actor Lou Gossett, Jr. uses a shortened form of the name. Often used in Belgium, France, and New Zealand. Lewis is the common spelling in England and tops the chart in Scotland. Famous warrior
