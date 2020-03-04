Baby Name: Lorelei

In German lore, Lorelei was a siren who lurked along a craggy, narrow section of the Rhine River, luring sailors toward her -- then crashing their ships onto the rocks. The mythological seductress inspired the name of Marilyn Monroe's character in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." Modern women may know her as the hot, cool mom on the WB show "Gilmore Girls" (played by actress Lauren Graham).

  • Seductress
