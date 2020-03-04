A combination of the elements "lei" which is a Hawaiian necklace symbolizing regard and love for the person to whom it is given with "lani." Its faded on and off the chart since its debut in 1937, but began a steady growth period in 1996, taking the name to its current peak among the top 400. The fictional "Princess Leia" of "Star Wars" fame in the 1970s and 1980s has made the it a popular choice.