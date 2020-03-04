Baby Name: Lawrence

Lawrence

The contemporary form of Laurence that's dominated the U.S. popularity charts since the late 1800's. Listed among the top 100 from 1880 to 1972, peaking at No. 31 during the 1940s. T.E. Lawrence, the 20th century British archaeologist, soldier, and writer, internationally known by his nickname, Lawrence of Arabia, bears the name. Actor Laurence Fishburne is another notable namesake.

