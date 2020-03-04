Baby Name: Kylie

Popularity
Syllables

Kylie

Possibly adopted from the aboriginal word for "boomerang" or may have been influenced by Kelly and Kyle. Associated with Australian singer and songwriter Kylie Minogue who started her career as a dance-pop artist in the late 1980s. Currently the most popular form of the name with it's trendy "y" in the middle spelling.

meaning
  • Boomerang; variation of Kyle
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com