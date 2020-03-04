The Danish form of Christian and a variation of Kristin that was originally a male first name but is now more widely given to girls. It debuted on the popularity chart in 1946 and currently ranks the highest among all of its variations. The name peaked during the 1980s when former astronaut Sally Kristen Ride became famous as the first American woman to reach outer space. Actress Kristin Davis influenced the name's top position later in the 1990s and 2000s with television roles in "Melrose Place" and "Sex and the City," Kristen Johnston, best-known for her Emmy Award-winning role in the 1996 to 2001 television series, "3rd Rock From the Sun" also comes to mind. Christ-Bearer