Baby Name: Kobe
Kobe
One of today's trendier choices. Variation of Coby or Colby. A place name for a prominent port city in Japan. Basketball star Kobe Bryant, drafted out of high school in 1996, put this name on the map. His parents named him after Kobe beef, which they saw mentioned on a restaurant menu. Debuted at No. 600 in 1997. Popular in Belgium.
