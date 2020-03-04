May be the Hawaiian form of Diana or a variation of Kian, an Irish Gaelic name meaning "ancient." Could also be associated with the name, Anna. A modern name especially favored in Hawaii, perhaps because of the popular boy's name, Keanu. Possibly used frequently for girls because of the fame of actor Keanu Reeves from the late 1970s through the 2000s. Actress Kiana Tom may have inspired the name with her 1999 role in the hit movie, "Universal Soldier: The Return."