A form of Cinneidigh. A Scottish and Irish clan name. The highly recognized surname of assassinated president John F. Kennedy, who held office from 1961 to 1963. His brother, Robert F. Kennedy, former Attorney General and state Senator, was assassinated in 1968 during his own campaign for president. Rarely used as a boy's name. Ranks among the top 125 names for girls.
