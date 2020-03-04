Baby Name: Kelsey

Kelsey

A name for boys and girls that debuted on the chart in 1977 with the premiere of hit television series, "Lou Grant," starring Linda Kelsey as reporter "Billie Newman." Grew in popularity and peaked from 1992 to 1993 during the fame of actor Kelsey Grammer as "Fraiser" on the two television sitcoms, "Cheers" and "Fraiser." Name is favored more as a girl's name and is popular for its spelling with a "y.", Brave.

  • Island of ships
