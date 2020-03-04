Variation of Catriona and short form of Katherine that gained popularity during the 1980s because of "Katrina and the Waves," a pop rock band, best known for their 1985 hit "Walking on Sunshine." Still a common name girl's name because of the character, "Katrina," in "The Inheritance Trilogy,"a high fantasy trilogy of books written by American author Christopher Paolini. Selling more than 8 million copies worldwide, two of the trilogy books so far, "Eragon" in 2003 and "Eldest" in 2005, have also been New York Times bestsellers. Hurricane "Katrina," the catastrophic 2005 hurricane that devastated New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, also bears this name. Variant of Katherine. Pure.