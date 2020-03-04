Polish and Russian form of Karin and is ultimately associated with Katherine. Achieved its peak in popularity in 1996 and currently ranks among the top 300 names because of its international flair. Possibly inspired recently by Karina Smirnoff, a world champion professional dancer from Kharkiv, Ukraine who was featured on the television series, "Dancing with the Stars," in 2006 with actor Mario Lopez and in 2007 with singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus. Variant of Katherine. Pure.