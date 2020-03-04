Baby Name: Joshua
Joshua
In the Old Testament, Joshua led the Israelites into the Promised Land. He later succeeded Moses as leader of the Israelites. The name jumped in popularity during the late 1960s possibly due to character Joshua Bolton on the television show "Here Come the Brides." Ranks highly in England as well. Josh is a shortened form of the name that's also used independently. God is salvation
