Baby Name: Joie

Popularity
Syllables

Joie

Whether you pronounce it "jwa" or "joey," giving Joy this fancy French spelling adds a certain je ne sais quoi to an otherwise yawn-worthy name.

meaning
  • Joy
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com