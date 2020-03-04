Baby Name: Joaquin

Popularity
Syllables

Joaquin

A biblical name, possibly from Johoiachin. Popular among early Christians who believe Joaquim to be the father of the Virgin Mary. Slowly climbing the popularity chart in the United States. Puerto Rican actor Joaquin Phoenix, known as Leaf when he was a child, is a famous bearer. Ranks highly with parents in Chile and Spain. Joachim is the Spanish form.

