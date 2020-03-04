This is the masculine form of the girls' name, Jersey, which is one of the most visible states in the union thanks to numerous major pop culture associations. It's the home of the beloved HBO mafia family the Sopranos, and "Jersey Girl" is a Ben Affleck flick and a Tom Waits song that Bruce Springsteen, a Jersey boy himself, has covered. The "z" in the name conjures too-cool-for-school toughness and a hip flair.