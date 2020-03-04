Short form of Jeremy, Gerald, and other names beginning with "Jer" or "Ger." Used as an independent name since before the turn of the 20th century. Influenced by comedian and actor Jerry Lewis, who began his career as Dean Martin's partner during the 1940s. After a successful film career, he began hosting the annual Labor Day telethon to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 1966. Actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld and television host Jerry Springer, have kept the name in front of parents. holy