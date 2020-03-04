Baby Name: Jerome
Jerome
Historically known for Saint Jerome, a 4th century Christian apologist, who translated the Bible from Greek and Hebrew into Latin. English novelist, Jerome K. Jerome, brought attention to the name in 1889 with the publication of "Three Men in a Boat." It was further influenced by Jerome Kern, a prolific songwriter of both Broadway musicals and films during the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s. The name peaked during this time.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|nicknames
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments