Baby Name: Jenny
Jenny
The Scottish pet form of Jane or Janet, and more recently the short form of Jennifer. Used independently since the 19th century when Swedish-born opera singer, Jenny Lind, became internationally known to audiences. The name received a boost in 1970 when Ali MacGraw appeared in the film that was based on the best-selling novel, 'Love Story" in the role of Jenny Cavalleri. Associated today with model and actress Jenny McCarthy.
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|nicknames
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments