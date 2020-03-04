Baby Name: Jenny

Jenny

The Scottish pet form of Jane or Janet, and more recently the short form of Jennifer. Used independently since the 19th century when Swedish-born opera singer, Jenny Lind, became internationally known to audiences. The name received a boost in 1970 when Ali MacGraw appeared in the film that was based on the best-selling novel, 'Love Story" in the role of Jenny Cavalleri. Associated today with model and actress Jenny McCarthy.

  • Short for Jennifer
