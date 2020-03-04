A former No. 1 name during the 1970s and 1980s and listed among the top 100 since 1956. Originated from Guinevere who was the wife of Arthur, the legendary king of Britain. Gained popularity as a literary name in George Bernard Shaw's 1906 play, "The Doctor's Dilemma." Several actresses have kept the name in front of the public throughout the years including, Jennifer Jones who won several coveted roles during the 1940s and 1950s, Jennifer O'Neill who starred in the 1971 blockbuster film "Summer of '42," and more recently Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Green on the hit television series, "Friends.", White Wave